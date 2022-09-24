Jump to content

House of the Dragon: Emma D’Arcy clarifies fan confusion over episode four sex scene with Rhaenyra and Daemon

D’Arcy will make her debut as the adult Rhaenyra this weekend

Annabel Nugent
Saturday 24 September 2022 08:03
House of the Dragon episode 4 trailer

House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy has offered some clarification on whether Rhaenyra and Daemon had sex in episode four.

The Game of Thrones spin-off series is well underway, with D’Arcy taking over the role of adult Rhaenyra from Milly Alcock in the forthcoming sixth episode.

Ahead of their debut in the series, D’Arcy, 30, spoke about one of the show’s most controversial scenes in a new interview with The Independent.

Viewers were shocked with an incestuous scene in the fourth episode of the series, in which Alcock’s Rhaenyra and her uncle Daemon (Matt Smith) are seen being intimate with one another in a brothel.

After having a night time adventure, the pair end up at a pleasure house where they begin kissing and removing each other’s clothes.

With Rhaenyra’s trousers around her ankles, Daemon suddenly has second thoughts and exits without explanation. Fans, however, have raised questions about whether or not the two characters actually had sex.

Speaking about the much-debated moment, D’Arcy said: “My takeaway was that he couldn’t follow through.

“It’s very much open to interpretation but I think impotence is a big theme with Daemon. So that’s my read on it.”

(HBO / Sky)

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor – who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns – spoke about the relationship between their character and Daemon.

“I suppose I read the sexual tension [between Rhaenyra and Daemon] from quite early,” they said. “This isn’t something I know a lot about, but I do know that something very electric and erotic can happen between people who share genetic material and don’t grow up together.”

D’Arcy added that Rhaenyra would find it “exciting and dangerous” that Daemon is openly critical of her father King Viserys (played by Paddy Considine).

“That’s always exciting and dangerous, especially when one is young,” laughed D’Arcy, adding: “He offers Rhaenyra new horizons, and I don’t know about you, but I find that a deeply attractive quality in a person.”

You can read the full interview with D’Arcy here.

‘House of the Dragon’ continues in the UK on Sky Atlantic on Monday 29 August at 2am, before repeating at 9pm later that day. It is also available to watch on NOW.

