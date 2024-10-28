WWE star Ric Flair shares emotional tribute after stepson Sebastian Kidder’s suicide

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Professional wrestling legend Ric Flair has shared his emotional reaction to the death of his stepson, Sebastian Kidder, who was 24.

Kidder died by suicide on Saturday (October 26), his mother Wendy Barlow confirmed to TMZ. The following day, 75-year-old WWE Hall of Famer Flair (real name Richard Morgan Fliehr) shared a post to Instagram reflecting on the rising musician’s untimely passing.

“I Have Spent Hours Wondering What To Say. After Hearing The News Of Sebastian’s Passing,” he began the lengthy caption. “I Can Only Imagine What Wendy @thewonderouswendy & Paul Are Going Through Having Lost A Son Approximately The Same Age In 2013. I Know The Pain Of Your Loss Will Be With You The Rest Of Your Life.”

Flair’s son Reid died in March 2013 at age 25 following an accidental drug overdose. He was discovered in a hotel room in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I Still Every Day Of My Life Think About Reid As You Will Continue To Think About Sebastian,” he continued. “You Can’t Blame Yourselves As I Blamed Myself For Making Reid My Best Friend Instead Of Being A Good Parent. Sometimes We Get So Close To Our Kids, We Forget That They Need Us In So Many Different Ways.

The professional wrestler went on to share how “thankful” he was “for the time” he shared with Kidder.

WWE legend Ric Flair (left) says he is ‘thankful’ for the time spent with his stepson before his death ( Getty Images/Instagram )

“I Have So Many Great Memories & Bonding Time With Him As He Grew Up! He Stood Tall By His Mother Along With The Whole Family- Sophia, Paris, And Summer, While I Was Dying. He Was So Unselfish Sharing His Mother With Me As I Was Dying. And Also, At The Passing Of My Son Reid.

“He Was Multi-Talented & In Everybody’s Eyes A Huge Success And Will Always Be Remembered That Way. I’m So Sorry! Wendy, Please Stay Strong & Don’t Let Anything Deter You From All Your Successful Endeavors You Have In Place In The Future. God Bless You Both! Rest In Peace Sebastian! 🙏🏻 @sebastianonthemic,” Flair concluded the post.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. In a statement, his mother told TMZ: “I am devastated and shocked. This is an epidemic with your young men and mental health.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Fidder is the son of Barlow from a previous relationship. However, Flair had been a fixture in the musician’s life for more than a decade before he married Barlow; she played “Fifi the Maid” alongside Flair at World Championship Wrestling (WCW) events. While Flair and Barlow held a Florida wedding ceremony in 2018, they later told People that they never obtained a marriage certificate.

Flair announced their separation in September after 13 years together. The pair previously announced they were separating in January 2022, but reconciled in May of that year. He thanked Barlow for her support during his 2017 health crisis when he was hospitalized for stomach pains. He later suffered early stages of kidney failure and near-congestive heart failure, prompting doctors to remove part of his bowel and insert a pacemaker.

“Wendy And I Enjoyed 13 Great Years. As With Every Couple, We Have Experienced Our Ups And Downs,” Flair shared in a social media statement on September 23. “I Think It’s Important For Everyone To Know Right Now That We Have Decided To Part Ways Respectfully.”

“I’ll Never Ever Be Able To Thank Her Enough For Standing By My Side Through My Terrible Health Crisis In 2017. She Never Left My Side! And For That I Will Always Be Grateful!”

“We Both Are Working On Different Projects At The Current Time & It Becomes Difficult With My Schedule & Her Schedule To Make This Work,” Flair concluded. “I Wish Her The Best Of Luck With Her Projects, And I Know That She Supports Mine!”

Kidder released his debut album, Under The Moon, in July. He made an appearance on Good Day Atlanta in June, in which he spoke about growing up with the WWE legend.

“Growing up with Ric as a stepdad, it was very different, very unique, that’s for sure,” Kidder said. “You go out for a family meal and you’re just surrounded by fans and you’re already exposed to that at an early age, everybody coming up, wanting pictures, autographs, stuff like that.”

Barlow is also mother to three daughters. Meanwhile, Flair has been married four times. He welcomed two children – daughter Megan and son David – with his first wife of 12 years, Leslie Goodman. He shares another daughter, Ashley, and his late son Reid with his second wife, Elizabeth Harrell.

His daughter Ashley signed with the WWE in 2012, adopting the ring name Charlotte Flair. On X/Twitter, she subtly reacted to Kidder’s death by posting a prayer hands emoji, a broken heart emoji, and a dove emoji.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you. In the UK, people having mental health crises can contact the Samaritans at 116 123 or jo@samaritans.org.