Stand-up comedian and Shameless star Ricarlo Flanagan has died, aged 40.

The news was confirmed by his agent, Stu Golfman, to Deadline. A cause of death is yet to be announced.

Flanagan, who was also a rapper, recently posted a tweet related to Covid-19, writing: “This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody.”

The comedian became a semi-finalist on the ninth season of NBC competition Last Comic Standing shortly after releasing comedy album Man Law in 2013.

He then secured recurring roles in the eighth season of the US remake of Shameless as well as Walk the Prank on Disney Plus.

Flanagan made small appearances in Insecure, The Mick and HBO series Room 404. He was due to appear in Aubrey Plaza’s new film Emily the Criminal.

The comic, who rapped under the pseudonym Father Flanagan, released several albums throughout his career. His latest, Both Sides of the Brain, was scheduled to be released today (13 October).

Flanagan’s friends and family have set up a GoFundMe in order to help “put him to rest” in Cleveland, Ohio,

“We ask that you please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers,” the page’s bio said. “

Please help us with any contribution you are able to give. This will be greatly appreciated, not only by us but most importantly by his family.”