Reverend Richard Coles has been flooded with messages of support after sharing his “frustration” at the quiet announcement of his departure from Radio 4.

The TV personality will present his last show as the host of Saturday Live this weekend (25 March), as the show is relocated to Cardiff.

Despite Coles having co-hosted the weekly show since 2011, his departure from the BBC show was announced on Tuesday (21 March) with little fanfare.

In an interview with The Guardian, Coles shared his disappointment that the news hadn’t been shared publicly sooner, saying that he hadn’t had a single message from his supporters about his exit.

“I haven’t heard from any listeners yet,” he said. “I don’t think it’s been on Twitter or anything. Perhaps people just think, ‘Oh well.’”

Following the release of the article, Coles received numerous messages of support, with the member of the clergy tweeting his thanks for the “kind comments about my imminent departure” on Thursday (23 March) morning.

He added that listeners would be able to find him as the co-host of new podcast The Rabbit Hole Detectives.

In response, Coles received more messages of support, with one listener writing: “I just read about your departure this morning. Will be tuning in on Saturday to support you. Have never been in touch before. Just wanted to say, ‘thank you’. Have enjoyed your co-hosting for years. Sorry it hasn’t been more ceremonious. Well for your grace in all of it.”

“I very rarely comment on Twitter posts but just want to say I will miss you on Saturday Live,” another commenter said. “Yourself and @nikkibedi make a great partnership. Such a great programme in its current format.”

“Going to miss you massively,” replied one fan. “Best Saturday morning radio since John Peel. Thank you so much. So sorry that (and how) this is ending. Hope you find other enjoyable and rewarding radio broadcasting opportunities.”

Another tweet read: “Make a point of listening when you are hosting, but ‘take it or leave it’ when you were away. Guess after this Saturday it will be just leave it. Pity.”

“Saturday Live has been defined by your brilliant hosting for so long and we love you. Unbelievably poor management is making a once brilliant organisation implode,” another listener commented.

Commenting on Coles’ departure, a BBC spokesperson said: “Richard has been brilliant on Saturday mornings and very much continues to be part of the Radio 4 family. We look forward to working with him on future projects.”

The decision to move Saturday Live out of London comes as part of the BBC’s “Across the UK” strategy, which will see multiple programmes relocated away from the capital.

Both Coles and his co-host Nikki Bedi were given the option to relocate with Saturday Live to Cardiff. Coles declined the offer, while Bedi will continue in the role.