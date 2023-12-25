Doctor Who and Emmerdale star Richard Franklin dies aged 87 on Christmas Day

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Doctor Who and Emmerdale star Richard Franklin has died at the age of 87 on Christmas Day, a spokesperson for his family confirmed in a statement seen by the PA news agency.

The statement said: “Richard sadly died in his sleep after fighting long-term illness.

“We are deeply saddened by his loss, we will fondly remember him for his generosity, creative spirit and fantastic story telling.

“He is also well remembered outside the family for his long-running career in TV and theatre where he delighted audiences of all ages.

“This gave him great joy and we know his legacy will last.”

Franklin, who played Captain Mike Yates in the long-running BBC One sci-fi series, now starring Ncuti Gatwa, “passed away peacefully in his sleep”, according to a friend of the late actor.

Liam Rudden, who had been given his first professional acting job by the stage and screen star, announced the news when he posted to the late TV star’s social media page on Monday.

On X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: “It is with great sadness, that the family of Richard Franklin have asked me to share news of his passing, early this morning.

“Richard passed away peacefully in his sleep. Details of funeral arrangements will be shared here when announced.

“Sleep well Richard. #RIP – Liam Rudden.”

In a post to his own social media account he said he was “devastated”, adding: “Farewell to a mentor and friend.”