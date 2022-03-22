Richard Hammond has announced he will host a new show with Channel 4 called Crazy Contraptions.

It will be the former Top Gear host’s first programme with the broadcaster, following his previous work for the BBC, Sky, ITV and others.

Crazy Contraptions will feature engineering enthusiasts from around the UK competing to create the best chain-reaction machines from everyday objects.

Hammond said the idea for the show came from his own attempt at making a chain-reaction machine during lockdown.

He said that his “failed attempt made me appreciate the talent, creativity and determination shown by our teams.”

“I’m convinced the series will be a great watch for all the family, not only providing totally left-field entertainment, but also presenting science and engineering in a fun and accessible manner,” he added.

(Getty Images)

Each episode of the show will see a group of contestants set the task of designing and building a machine, which will then be scored by the judges based on the contraption’s ingenuity and quality.

One team will be voted off each week, with a winner crowed in the seventh and final episode of the series.

Hammond has previously hosted popular science programmes including Braniac: Science Abuse and Richard Hammond's Engineering Connections.

Richard Hammond’s Crazy Contraptions is expected to air later in 2022.