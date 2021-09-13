Viewers of Good Morning Britain have likened Richard Madeley to Alan Partridge as the presenter returned to guest-host the show.

Madeley’s presenting style has been compared to Steve Coogan’s comedy creation in the past, with his mannerisms and tone sometimes inadvertently echoing the fictional Norfolk-based DJ.

Appearing on GMB earlier today (13 September), Madeley discussed his summer holiday to France, with his wife Judy Finnigan.

After co-host Susanna Reid asked whether he had had a good time, Madeley replied that his wife hadn’t spoken to him for two days when they were away after a blunder with the packing.

“I think I’d have been in less trouble if I’d had an affair,” he joked.

On social media, fans were quick to remark about the similarities with Alan Partridge.

“Madeley full on Partridge this morning,” wrote one viewer.

“Still not sure where Richard Madeley stops and Alan Partridge begins,” wrote another.

“Whenever Richard (Partridge ) Madeley co hosts GMB , I sit there waiting for him to shout ‘AHAAAA’. He never does,” joked someone else.

Another Twitter user wrote: “I don’t understand how Richard Madeley gets more and more like Alan Partridge as every year goes by.”

Good Morning Britain airs every weekday on ITV from 6am.