Richard Madeley apologises after using wrong pronouns for Sam Smith on GMB

Richard Madeley has apologised for using the wrong pronouns for Sam Smith while presenting Good Morning Britain.

Madeley and his co-host Susanna Reid were discussing the singer’s new music video for their song “I’m Not Here To Make Friends”, when Madeley mistakenly used the incorrect pronouns.

Sam Smith goes by they/ them pronouns, however, Madeley used he/him pronouns to describe the singer during the discussion.

After Madeley’s mistake, Reid quietly informed him of Smith’s pronouns. Madeley then promptly apologised for his mistake.

Smith released the video for their new track “I’m Not Here To Make Friends” on Friday 27 January. The video opens with Smith wearing a large pink fluffy dress being carried into a countryside mansion.

Throughout the video they wear an array of different outfits while moving around different parts of the house, surrounded by dancers.

“I’m Not Here to Make Friends” is the latest single release from Smith’s new album, Gloria, which was also released last week.

Last week, the singer said that changing their pronouns “felt like coming home”.

The 30-year-old singer discussed what they’ve learned since changing their pronouns during a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

“My family, they can communicate with me, they always did, but they communicate with me now in an even better way,” Smith explained.

“My love life has become better from it. I feel lovable. I feel comfortable in my skin, but I wear what I want to wear.”

“Since changing my pronouns, it felt like a coming home. I wish I knew what the words were when I was in school, because I would’ve identified as that in school,” they said. “Because it is who I am and it’s who I’ve always been.”