Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Queen Elizabeth II was ‘very competitive’ during Pointless game, says Richard Osman

Armstrong played the quiz show at the Sandringham Women’s Institute in 2019

Isobel Lewis
Thursday 15 September 2022 12:15
Comments
The royal family exit Westminster Hall service after Queen Elizabeth II's procession

Richard Osman has recalled the timePointless host Alexander Armstrong played a game of the quiz show with Queen Elizabeth II.

The royal, who died last week aged 96, was known to be a fan of the daytime quiz show, in which contestants are tested on obscure knowledge.

Appearing on Lorraine on Thursday (15 September), Osman recalled a time that host Alexander Armstrong was invited to the Sandringham Women’s Institute for a game of Pointless.

“He was invited up to see the Queen. I note I wasn’t invited,” he joked to Lorraine Kelly.

“He went up to Sandringham WI and he played a game of Pointless. There were two teams, the Queen was captain of one of the teams against a local woman from the village.”

Recommended

Osman continued: “The Queen’s team won. [Armstrong] said she was very, very forthright in her opinions as to what answers they should give and, at the end, he presented her with a Pointless trophy.”

According to Armstrong, Osman said that the Queen was “apparently very competitive and very funny”.

“I was fuming the next day, because he kept it all secret,” he joked. “I was fuming that I hadn’t been invited.”

Armstrong was invited to meet the Queen in 2019

(Getty Images)

Alexander Armstrong said in 2017 that a “palace insider” told him the Queen first stumbled upon the show in the 2010s and became quickly hooked.

Recommended

“A palace insider told us that she watches it,” he said while promoting the show’s 1,000th episode.

You can read more of Queen Elizabeth II’s favourite TV shows here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in