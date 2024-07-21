Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
Independent
US election
Support Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Richard Simmons’s team reveal heartbreaking final post fitness guru planned to share before his death

‘This makes me want to cry’ wrote one fan

Maira Butt
Sunday 21 July 2024 10:07 BST
Comments
Close
Remembering Richard Simmons

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Richard Simmons’s team have revealed the final post the fitness guru planned to share before his death.

The TV personality – who rose to fame for his popular series of aerobic videos, Sweatin’ to the Oldies – died at his home in Los Angeles, just one day after his 76th birthday, on Saturday (13 July).

He was pronounced dead at the scene after his housekeeper contacted police at around 10am, according to TMZ. Simmons’ cause of death is not immediately known, and is currently under investigation.

“Richard worked very hard on his posts for you,” Simmons’s team shared in a post on X/Twitter on Saturday (21 July).

“He had many ideas and would work ahead… going back to each one making changes until he had it just like he wanted before posting.”

The fitness star was heavily involved in his social media account and had selected an image for his final post as well as the caption, according to his team.

“As you know, on the weekends, he would just share a photo with a caption. He always chose his photos and wrote his captions for the upcoming weekend by Friday,” the team continued.

“So we have the post Richard planned to share with you last Sunday. We thought you’d want to see it.”

Alongside a picture of Simmons’ in an astronaut suit, his characteristic red hair completely grey, there was a related caption.

Apple TV+ logo

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled

Try for free
Apple TV+ logo

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled

Try for free
Simmons’ team shared his final prepared post
Simmons’ team shared his final prepared post (Twitter: TheWeightSaint)

“Let me fly you to the moon so we can gaze among the stars. Love, Richard,” the post read.

Fans were left emotional as they wrote, “This makes me want to cry”.

Another added, “See you in the stars Richard”, alongside a sad face.

Simmons died aged 76
Simmons died aged 76 (Getty Images for MTV)

“Thank you for posting this!” wrote one person on X/Twitter. “It will be nice to have a memory of him in his later years. Such a beautiful soul, inside and out.”

The news comes after it was revealed that Simmons had been diagnosed with cancer in March. The star had just celebrated his birthday on Friday (12 July) and thanked fans for their support.

“Thank you… I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life! I am sitting here writing emails. Have a most beautiful rest of your Friday,” the post read. “Love, Richard.”

In his final interview, Simmons spoke about his fans, saying he missed them and told them, “I’m a human being just like you”.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in