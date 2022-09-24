Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s time to put on your dancing shoes... Strictly Come Dancing is back.

The hit BBC reality series has unveiled a whole new roster of contestants for 2022, including TV presenters, athletes, and pop stars.

You can check out the full line-up here.

Among the contestants is Richie Anderson, who is coupled up with Giovanni Pernice.

Anderson is best known for presenting the weekday travel bulletin on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show with Zoe Ball. In May, he covered the Eurovision Song Contest from Turin, Italy for the station.

The 34-year-old started his radio career with his own show on BBC WM from 2015 to 2020.

He’s a former Sunday League footballer, where he played for Coombs Wood FC. After a game in 2018, he came out as gay to his teammates as part of a film for BBC’s The One Show, for which he is a regular presenter.

Speaking about the opportunity to go on the show, Anderson said: “This is a dream come true! I cannot wait to get in those sparkles and sequins and shimmy across the most famous dance floor in the world! Strictly is the ultimate feel-good show, as soon as I hear that iconic theme tune it’s just pure escapism.

“I’m going to have to cancel my legendary Strictly launch night kitchen party that I throw every year, I’m sure my friends and family will understand. It’s also a massive honour to be part of an all-male dance partnership, it’s so important we have that inclusion on such a huge show.”

Richie Anderson (BBC)

On whether he’s a good dancer, Anderson said his partner, Dean Eagles, told him he “looked like one of those blow up men you get outside the petrol station, with their arms flailing around” and that he has “the hip action of a folded up ironing board”.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday 24 September at 6.45pm on BBC One.