Who is Strictly Come Dancing contestant Richie Anderson?

With summer coming to a close in a few weeks, we’re nearing those highly-anticipated cosy Saturday nights spent watching Strictly Come Dancing.

The 2022 series kicks off with a launch show on 10 September where the celebrity contestants meet their professional partners. You can meet all the contestants taking place here.

The live shows then officially begin on Saturday 17 September.

Among the contestants announced earlier in the month was Richie Anderson – but who is he, and what has he said about joining Strictly’s 2022 cast?

Anderson is best known for presenting the weekday travel bulletin on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show with Zoe Ball. In May he covered the Eurovision Song Contest from Turin, Italy for the station.

The 34-year-old jumpstarted his radio career with his own show on BBC WM from 2015 to 2020.

He’s a former Sunday League footballer, where he played for Coombs Wood FC. After a game in 2018, he came out as gay to his teammates as part of a film for BBC’s The One Show, for which he is a regular presenter.

Speaking about the opportunity to show off his dance skills, Anderson said in a statement: “This is a dream come true! I cannot wait to get in those sparkles and sequins and shimmy across the most famous dance floor in the world! Strictly is the ultimate feel-good show, as soon as I hear that iconic theme tune it’s just pure escapism.

“I’m going to have to cancel my legendary Strictly launch night kitchen party that I throw every year, I’m sure my friends and family will understand. It’s also a massive honour to be part of an all-male dance partnership, it’s so important we have that inclusion on such a huge show.”

Strictly Come Dancing launches 10 September on BBC One.