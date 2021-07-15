Rick and Morty fans have noticed a small detail in recent episodes that could suggest a big plot reveal is coming sometime soon.

The hit sci-fi animation is currently midway through airing its fifth season, with Rick, Morty, Beth, Summer and Jerry involved in another run of high-concept interdimensional hijinks.

However, viewers have spotted that one familiar fixture of previous Rick and Morty seasons has been missing: Rick’s portal gun.

Rick uses the portal gun to travel through dimensions, deploying it in almost every episode of the series.

However, the gadget has not appeared in any of the four episodes of season five that have already aired.

While it’s perfectly possible that this is just a coincidence, it’s also been suggested that one of the forthcoming episodes could offer some dramatic explanation as to why Rick’s portal gun hasn’t been seen.

Fans of the series have speculated about exactly this on social media such as Reddit.

Rick and Morty is celebrated among fans for its intricate plotting and continuity, leaving the possibility very much open that the show is hiding a major plotline under viewers’ very noses.

In the UK, the series is currently airing on E4, with new episodes airing at 10pm on Mondays.