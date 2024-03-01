Pawn Stars host Rick Harrison’s son Adam’s cause of death confirmed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The cause of death for Adam Harrison, son of Pawn Stars host Rick Harrison, has been confirmed.

The 39-year-old died on 19 January in Las Vegas, Nevada. Initially, Harrison’s family spokesperson, Laura Herlovich, told People that Adam’s death was due to a fentanyl overdose.

It has now been confirmed that he died from fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity, a Clark County, Nevada public information officer shared. The county’s coroner/medical examiner ruled his death an accident.

“Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss,” Harrison’s family shared in a brief statement at the time of his death.

Rick Harrison posted a picture of himself with Adam on Instagram with the caption, “You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam.”

Donald Trump Jr sent his condolences in the comment section, writing, “I’m so sorry man”, and YouTuber Dennis Roady also said, “Sorry to hear about this, wishing Adam, you and your family peace through this moment.”

While Adam did not appear on his father’s hit TV show Pawn Stars, his brother Corey was well-known to fans for appearing alongside Rick as they run the pawn shop on the Las Vegas strip.

Corey also put up a tribute post to his brother, with a childhood picture of them both from 1988, captioning it: “I will always love you bubba”.

Harrison also had another brother named Jake.

Pawn Stars, is filmed in Las Vegas at Rick’s Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, which opened in 1989. A well as the late Harrison and Rick, the show stars Rick’s son, Corey “Big Hoss” Harrison, and Corey’s childhood friend, Austin “Chumlee” Russell.

The show premiered in July 2009 and features a number of local experts who visit the shop to help evaluate the rare, and often strange items brought in to the store by sellers.

Rick also suffered another loss a few years ago when his father, Richard Harrison, known to Pawn Stars fans as “The Old Man” on the show, died in June 2018 at 77.

“He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad,” Rick said at the time. “That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him”.

In its own statement, the History channel said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend Richard ‘The Old Man’ Harrison, a beloved member of the Pawn Stars family. He will be greatly missed for his wisdom and candor. Our thoughts are with the Harrison family during this difficult time.”