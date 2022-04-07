Ricky Gervais has defended Chris Rock for “joking about [Jada Pinkett Smith’s] disability” with his “GI Jane” Oscars quip.

The After Life creator was responding during a Twitter Live on Wednesday (6 April) to a question about the recent controversy at the Oscars when Will Smith hit Rock for joking about wife Pinkett Smith’s shaved head at the ceremony on 27 March.

Smith’s behaviour was widely criticised by fans and celebrities alike and prompted the Academy to initiate disciplinary proceedings against him.

A “heartbroken” Smith resigned from the Academy last week, ahead of its forthcoming decision over appropriate punitive action.

Defending Rock’s “tame” joke on Wednesday, Gervais began by saying: “You don’t hit someone over a joke, however bad it is – and it wasn’t bad!

“That was like the tamest joke I would’ve ever told,” the 60-year-old comedian told his followers.

Gervais had previously said during a stand-up show in London last week that he would have joked about Pinkett Smith’s “boyfriend” instead of her appearance.

Speaking about the now infamous Oscars slap, Gervais said to the crowd: “People were going, ‘What would have happened if Ricky Gervais had been doing it [hosting the Oscars]?’”

He then added: “Well, nothing, as I would not have made a joke about his wife’s hair. I would have made a joke about her boyfriend.”

Gervais is seemingly referencing Pinkett Smith’s “entanglement” with singer August Alsina, which she discussed during her Red Table Talk show, which she hosts with her daughter Willow and mother Adrienne.

Chris Rock onstage during the Oscars live ceremony on 27 April at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles (AP)

During Wednesday’s Twitter Live, Gervais also mocked people criticising Rock for “joking about [Pinkett-Smith’s] disability” at the Oscars.

The actor had earlier revealed she had shaved her head after being diagnosed with alopecia, an auto-immune disorder that causes excessive hair fall.

“Well, I’m going a bit thin – I’m disabled,” Gervais said, pointing to his head.

“That means that I can park right up next to Tescos now.”

He continued: “And I’m fat, that’s a disease. I’m fat and balding.”

“I should get f****** benefits,” he quipped with a laugh.

A source close to Rock said the comedian had “no idea” Pinkett Smith had been diagnosed with alopecia.

Meanwhile, Rock addressed the shock incident during a recent sold-out comedy show in Boston. The 57-year-old said he hadn’t spoken to Smith since the “slap that was heard around the world”.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced on Wednesday that it will advance its annual meeting by 10 days to discuss possible sanctions for Smith for violating its Code of Conduct.

In a letter written by AMPAS president David Rubin to the Board of Governors, he explained that the original meeting, which was scheduled for 18 April, will now take place on 8 April at 9am (PT).