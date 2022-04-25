Ricky Gervais intro to Piers Morgan’s Donald Trump interview is one of the ‘worst things he’s done this year’, viewers say
Comedian made surprise cameo at the start of Morgan’s highly publicised interview with the former US President
Piers Morgan’s new show Uncensored aired on for the first time on TalkTV today (25 April), with a special introduction from comedian Ricky Gervais.
In the surprise cameo ahead of the British broadcaster’s highly publicised Donald Trump interview, Gervais appeared briefly to wish Morgan “good luck” with his new series, which Morgan promises will “cancel cancel culture”.
In the video Gervais said: “The producers of Piers Morgan’s new show contacted me and asked me if I’d like to be a guest. I said, ‘Definitely not.’”
He added: “They said would you mind doing a quick video wishing him luck? I said, ‘Do I have to mean it?’ They said ‘No’. I said ‘Good luck’.”
Piers, 57, revealed that he had received supportive messages from several people ahead of the launch of his new show before airing the video from Gervais. However, viewers were quick to denounce the Gervais video, with one calling it nearly the “worst thing he’s done this year”.
Broadcaster Nicky Clark then commented: “So far, so Piers Morgan Manifesto with an ironic video by Ricky Gervais. Thereby giving his fan base what they want, which is to flip cancel culture. But inoffensive enough not to enrage moderates.”
Morgan’s new interview with one-term American president Donald Trump has been well advertised.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies