Ricky Gervais appears to issue scathing response to Grammys speeches

Ricky Gervais has seemingly responded to some of the political speeches made during the Grammy Awards.

The 2025 Grammys took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night (2 February), with the biggest names in music descending on the Crypto.com arena for the ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah.

Gervais, however, appeared unimpressed with the awards show after sharing a post on X/Twitter the morning after.

“They’re still not listening,” wrote the comedian, 63, alongside a photograph of himself hosting the 2020 Golden Globes.

The picture of Gervais on stage is accompanied by a quote from his speech that night, reading: “You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything.”

His post seems to be in response to the political undertone of many of the speeches made at the 2025 Grammys. Host Noah, for example, joked about President Donald Trump’s immigration policy.

“I don't know if you know this, but there's been a few changes in Washington,” said the late night talk show host, adding: “I’m going to enjoy tonight because this may be my last time I get to host anything.”

There were also references made to the US president’s mass deportation policy and his decision to impose new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China.

Jokingly urging Beyoncé to reconsider the prices of her forthcoming tour, Noah said: “We can't afford a new tour. Maple syrup is about to be $50.”

Alicia Keys and Shakira were among the other celebrities to speak out about the current state of affairs in America, as well as Lady Gaga who expressed her support for the transgender community during her acceptance speech after Trump issued new executive orders rolling back transgender rights.

Gervais shared his social media post apparently in reply to the political messaging of such Grammys speeches, although he did not specify who he was addressing.

As host of the 2020 Golden Globes, Gervais delivered a hugely memorable and widely praised speech that bluntly called out celebrities for political grandstanding.

The After Life star told the crowd of A-list celebrities: “So if you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech.

“You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world.

“Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God and f*** off, OK? It’s already three hours long. Right, let’s do the first award.”

Gervais presented the Golden Globes ceremony for three consecutive years in 2010, 2011, and 2012 before returning to compère in 2016 and 2020.

Last month, ahead of the 2025 awards show, Gervais shared the brutal jokes he would have made if he were hosting.

Hosting duties fell to Nikki Glaser who became the first woman to host the Globes in its 82-year history.