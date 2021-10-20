Ricky Gervais says he wants to see the younger generation get called out for their beliefs by the next generation.

In a new episode of his podcast Absolutely Mental with neuroscientist Sam Harris, the pair discussed the future and how ideologies might progress.

The comedian said: “I want to live long enough to see the younger generation not be woke enough for the next generation. It’s going to happen. Don’t they realise that, it’s like, they’re next. That’s what’s funny.”

He added: “We kicked out the old guard. We did it. There’s only so woke and liberal you can get and then you start going the other way. But it’s inevitable.”

Last month, Gervais won the prize for Best Comedy for his Netflix series After Life at the NTAs.

“I do [this] for the money… you’re the second reason,” he told the crowd, as he accepted the award.

The hit series stars Gervais as a man who contemplates suicide after his wife dies of breast cancer. Kerry Godliman plays his wife, Lisa, who appears in visions and flashbacks.

In a three-star review of season two, The Independent’s critic Ed Cumming wrote: “Ricky Gervais can do so much better than this bafflingly popular mess.”