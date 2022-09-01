Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – the massive new fantasy series based on the novels of JRR Tolkien – is nearing its September premiere date.

The eight-episode Prime Video drama “brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history”.

Here’s a breakdown of everything we know about The Rings of Power...

What is it about?

“The epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness” the logline reads.

“Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

“From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

Who’s in the cast?

Benjamin Walker, Morfydd Clark, and Robert Aramayo in ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ (Ben Rothstein/ Prime Video)

The series’ large cast includes Morfydd Clark, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

When does it premiere?

The first two episodes of The Rings of Power premiere on Prime Video on 2 September, followed by an episode every Friday until its finale on 14 October.