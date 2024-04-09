Netflix users unable to finish Ripley due to ‘annoying’ filming decision

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix users are switching off from new series, Ripley, over a controversial filming choice.

The eight-part show based on the 1955 Patricia Highsmith psychological thriller, The Talented Mr Ripley, is the latest adaptation since the hit film of the same name starring Matt Damon in 1999.

Fleabag actorAndrew Scott plays the infamous con-man as he attempts to infiltrate a world of glamour and wealth.

But fans have been left frustrated by its defining feature: it is entirely black and white.

“I didn’t last the first episode. The cinematography is so annoying,” said one viewer.

“Why on earth is Ripley filmed in black and white? Surely the only reason to not film in colour previously was technology. Totally killed it for me, the dog seems quite OK with it though,” quipped another.

“Black and white is a good way to keep the budget down but adds nothing,” said one viewer.

Writer-director Steve Zallian revealed the decision to film in black and white had been made very early on in the creation of the show and had been inspired by his own experience.

Andrew Scott as Thomas Ripley in the Netflix series ‘Ripley' ( Netflix )

“The edition of the Ripley book I had on my desk had an evocative black-and-white photograph on the cover,” he told Vanity Fair.

“As I was writing, I held that image in my mind. Black and white fits this story–and it’s gorgeous.”

But the sentiment appears to have been lost on many: “Really enjoying Ripley on Netflix except I’m mad as hell that it’s in black and white.

“What a crime to make a sexy crime show set in 1960s Italy and not do it in color.”

The more artistically inclined enjoyed the cinematography, reasoning it created “an atmosphere” unlike the original movie, setting it apart.

“Great decision to film Ripley in rich black and white. It intensifies the moodiness and tension of the piece.”

But despite the success of Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, which was also shot in the same style, the old-school technique was too distracting for others.

“I would not have survived before colour television was invented.. tried to sit down to watch Ripley, but it being filmed in black and white makes it a no-go for me. It makes my eyes go all wonky,” complained one person.

Another concluded: “Why is the Netflix show Ripley in black and white? They had colour film in 1955, when the first book, The Talented Mr Ripley appeared. It’s a waste not to film Mongibello in colour… but then again I suppose the book was in black and white.”