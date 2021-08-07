Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa says his father has ‘disappeared’ after arrest in Nicaragua

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has asked his followers to pray for his family after his father went missing in Nicaragua.

Aguirre-Sacasa shared a photo of his father, Francisco, on Instagram, writing: “I usually don’t get political on my social. It’s almost always about #Riverdale or birthdays or TV shows or comic books. But this post is political. Also… deeply personal.

“Ten days ago, my father, Francisco Aguirre-Sacasa, who lives in Nicaragua with my mom, where they were both born, was arrested by the military police and ‘disappeared’.

“My mom’s okay, but we haven’t seen or heard from my dad since that terrible day. We believe he’s in a prison in Managua, but the truth is… we don’t know.”

He continued: “What we do know is that my father was arrested because, as a journalist, he has been an outspoken critic of Nicaragua’s current political regime – President Ortega’s dictatorship.”

The family has set up a petition, the Justice for Francisco campaign, calling for the release of political prisoners.

Aguirre-Sacasa is known for his work on Riverdale, as well as for writing episodes of Glee, Big Love and Looking. He has also worked on Katy Keene and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.