Comedian Rob Beckett has pranked fans of The Masked Singer by sharing a fake “accidental announcement” midway through the last episode’s airing.

The popular ITV reality contest sees a number of celebrities perform musical numbers while their faces are obscured with elaborate disguises. Viewers and judges must then attempt to guess the identities of the singers, which are revealed when each contestant is ejected from the competition.

On Twitter, Beckett shared a message midway through Sunday’s episode, teasing that he was in fact the man behind this season’s “Traffic Cone” costume.

Written in the vein of a message from Beckett to his PR, the tweet read: “Just send this out once I’ve been unmasked.

“Thanks for all the support being the Traffic Cone I absolutely loved it. Great show. The kids couldn’t believe it was me.”

Some viewers bought into the ruse, writing that they thought Beckett had accidentally blown the end-of-episode surprise for viewers.

However, others were more sceptical, calling Beckett out his canny piece of trolling.

Ultimately, the identity of Traffic Cone was not even disclosed during the episode. Instead, “Bagpipes” was unmasked to reveal tennis champion Pat Cash.