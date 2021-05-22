Rob Lowe finally addresses rumours that Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview was shot at his house

Rob Lowe has addressed rumours that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s sit-down with Oprah Winfrey was held at his house.

In March this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down for a highly publicised interview with Winfrey, during which a number of shocking revelations were made.

The backdrop of the interview looked to be a manicured garden, with many people seemingly recognising the outdoor setting as Lowe’s personal home in California.

The Parks and Recreation star recently addressed the speculation during an interview on E! News’s Daily Podcast.

“It’s so funny. Everybody thinks the interview is hot at my house and then my friend Ted Sarandos, who runs Netflix, everybody thought they shot it at his house,” said the actor.

The 57-year-old clarified that he had not lent out his property for filming and suggested an alternative theory instead.

He said: “Here’s my thing and I have no idea. I think they just plain old shot it at Oprah’s. I swear to you they just said it was a mystery location.”

Prince Harry made headlines yesterday (21 May) following the release of his mental health docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, on which he also worked with Winfrey.

The five-part series is available to watch on Apple TV+.