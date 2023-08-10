Rob Lowe says The West Wing represented a ‘super unhealthy relationship’ for him

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rob Lowe has said that The West Wing represented a “super unhealthy relationship” for him.

The actor played the role of deputy White House Communications Director on the Emmy-winning NBC drama, but left partway through its fourth season.

It was reported at the time that Lowe’s departure was related to a salary dispute, as well as a creative disagreement over the amount of focus given to his character. Lowe would subsequently go on to star in the sitcom Parks and Recreation, as well as procedural dramas Code Black and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Lowe spoke about his decision to leave The West Wing during a new interview with the podcast Podcrushed.

Describing quitting the series as “the best thing I ever did”, Lowe characterised his relationship with The West Wing as “super unhealthy”.

“I felt very undervalued” he said, adding: “I did not have a good experience.”

“I walked away from the most popular girl at school, but I also knew that it was a super unhealthy relationship, and it was the best thing I ever did.”

Lowe would, however, later return to the series for a couple of episodes at the end of its run, including the series finale.

At the time of his departure, his character was replaced on the show by Will Bailey, a character played by Joshua Malina.

In a statement initially announcing Lowe’s exit from The West Wing, he told fans: “As much as it hurts to admit it, it has been increasingly clear, for quite a while, that there was no longer a place for Sam Seaborn on The West Wing.

Rob Lowe in ‘The West Wing' (NBC)

“Warners had allowed me an opportunity to leave the show as I arrived – grateful for it, happy to have been on it and proud of it. We were a part of television history and I will never forget it.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

The West Wing was set in the White House, and followed the day-to-day operations of a political administration led by fictional Democrat president Jed Bartlett (Martin Sheen).

As well as Lowe and Sheen, the series also starred Alison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Richard Schiff, John Spencer, Janel Moloney, and Dulé Hill.

Lowe also reprised the role of Sam for the 2020 TV special A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, which comprised a stage reenactment of the 2002 episode “Hartsfield’s Landing”.