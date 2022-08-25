Jump to content
Rob McElhenney jokingly claims Ryan Reynolds is using Welcome To Wrexham to sell his own line of gin

The actors teamed up to purchase the Welsh football side last year

Amanda Whiting
Thursday 25 August 2022 17:26
Ryan Reynolds stars in new docuseries Welcome to Wrexham

Rob McElhenney has jokingly accused Ryan Reynolds of using their new series Welcome To Wrexham to sell his own brand of gin.

The two North American actors teamed up to buy the Welsh football team Wrexham AFC last year. Welcome To Wrexham, an new docuseries about the new owners’ attempts to see the team promoted out of the lowest tier of professional football in the UK, premiered Wednesday (24 August) in the US.

In the series’ opening moments, Deadpool star Reynolds can be seen signing a bottle of Aviation Gin, a brand which he also owns, for a fan.

McElhenney, the star of the US sitcom It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, immediately posted about the scene on social media, as the pair were live-tweeting the premiere episode.

“Took 15 seconds for Ryan to get an Aviation plug in”, McElhenney wrote of the conspicuous product placement.

Reynolds replied in his own defense: “They’re a team sponsor!”

Reynolds and McElhenney on Twitter

(Twitter)

The eight episode series will be available to watch on Disney+ in the UK on Thursday (25 August).

