Good Morning Britain’s Robert Rinder was spotted at a TV premiere in London last night just hours after having treatment for a prolapsed disc.

After hosting the ITV morning programme on Monday (13 February) alongside Ranvir Singh, the presenter had shared photos of himself in hospital.

The Judge Rinder star tweeted: “Started the day holding politicians to account on @GMB and interviewing Lulu and Richie Sambora… Finished it having a prolapsed disc in my back repaired and healed.

“Life can change in a moment... Hold on to joy wherever you find it (thanks brilliant medical team).”

A prolapsed disc, more commonly known as a herniated disc, is a condition that occurs when the soft cushion of tissue between the spine pushes outward.

This often leads to a pinched nerve, which can cause severe pain, numbness or weakness in an arm or leg.

Not all conditions require intervention, but those that do are typically treated with medication, physical therapy, and possibly surgery.

Based on Rinder’s photos, it appears he had surgical intervention, which can take up to eight weeks to heal.

On Valentine’s Day (14 February), Rinder was spotted at the UK premiere of Eugene Levy’s new Apple TV series The Reluctant Traveler, a source who attended told The Independent.

Rinder and comedian Alan Carr (WireImage)

At the event, he posed for photos with British comedian Alan Carr, who was hosting the premiere Q&A.

The Independent has contacted Rinder’s representatives for comment.