The Masked Singer: Who is Robin? The latest clues revealed

Robin is one of the frontrunners in ITV’s competition series

Isobel Lewis
Saturday 13 February 2021 18:32
Robin performs 'Dance Monkey' on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer viewers are desperately trying to figure out who’s behind Robin’s costume.

The reality TV series returned to our screens on Boxing Day, with a new group of celebrities performing from inside bizarre giant costumes.

The show has now reached the semi-finals, with the remaining contestants Robin, Badger, Harlequin, Dragon and Sausage performing for the judges again.

One of the frontrunners in the competition is Robin, who has impressed the judges and viewers at home with his singing ability and dance moves.

Tonight's semi-final episode (6 February) saw Robin perform “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheerhan.

Viewers at home were quick to speculate that the person behind the mask is Aston from JLS. Judge Rita Ora agreed with the audience, guessing the former boy band member because of his impressive dance moves.

Davina McCall, however, suggested that the hidden star may, in fact, be Lee Ryan from the British band Blue. In their clue video, Robin said: “I may have a red breast but I'm known to be blue.” Others took this to mean that they may have a connection to Chelsea football club.

In the first week of the show, Robin performed “Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake, wowing the judges with his falsetto singing voice.

Robin performs on The Masked Singer

(ITV)

Since then, he’s further shown off his vocal range with performances of "Dance Monkey”, “Closer” and “Rockin’ Robin”.

Viewers at home have thrown around a number of names while guessing the contestant’s identity, with Olly Murs and Peter Andre having been mentioned.

However, fans are convinced that JLS singer Aston Merrygold is the most likely celebrity behind the mask.

One clue regarding Robin’s identity was that he began his career performing impressions, with Merrygold having appeared on Stars in their Eyes as a child while impersonating Michael Jackson.

During this 2002 performance, Merrygold also sung “Rockin’ Robin”, which fans think both his costume and performance are referencing.

Another clue referenced playing football for his country, something the former Strictly contestant did as a child as well as for Soccer Aid in recent years.

The latest clues revealed in last Saturday’s (30 January) episode showed some “surveillance footage” in which Robin was seen greeting screaming fans, leading the judges to guess he was in a boyband.

Merrygold is also the bookies’ favourite to be behind Robin’s costume, with Ladbrokes having him at 1/5 to be unmasked.

Murs is in second place at 6/1, while EastEnders star Jake Wood is in third with odds of 10/1.

You can find the full list of odds for all the contestants here.

The Masked Singer continues Saturday at 7pm on ITV.

