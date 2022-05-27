Robin Williams ‘used to steal jokes from a lot of people’, claims voiceover actor Joey Camen
‘Good Will Hunting’ star allegedly used to pay off comedians with cheques after using their material
Comedian and voice actor Joey Camen has claimed that Robin Williams used to “steal” jokes from other comedians before paying them off.
Camen made the claims during an appearance on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, when he was asked about encounters with the late Good Will Hunting star.
“I stayed away from the guy,” said Camen. “He used to steal material. He stole my material. He stole one of my bits and did it on the Mork & Mindy pilot. And I got really pissed.
“And he gave me a cheque for $300 and told me, ‘Don’t cash it til Tuesday’. I was really f***ing angry at the guy.”
Maron then asked whether the pair had “got into a big fight” over the incident.
“I’m not physical, I’m not a big guy. No. It was the fact... He stole from a lot of people,” Camen continued. “But the thing was, he only stole from people that he could get it away from. You didn’t see him stealing from George Carlin.
“[It was] people no one knew, or people who needed money. Some people could pay their rent just from him stealing joke. But the whole thing is, he’d steal your joke, do it on The Tonight Show, and you’d do your joke, and people thought you stole from Robin Williams. The worst thing you can do to a comedian is steal their material.”
Williams died in 2014; it was later revealed that the comedian had been suffering from Lewy body dementia.
The Independent has contacted a representative of the estate of Robin Williams for comment.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies