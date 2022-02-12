The Masked Singer is heading into its final, with viewers eagerly anticipating the moment they learn who Robobunny is.

The hit ITV reality series – which sees stars dress up in wacky costumes and perform cover songs to a panel of judges who attempt to decipher their identities using clues – returned to screens in January.

Just three contestants remain – Robobunny, Mushroom and Panda – all of whom will be unmasked during Saturday (12 February) night’s final.

Who is Robobunny?

The half-robot-half-animal character won fans over with their rendition of “Saving All My Love For You” by Whitney Houston in the opening weekend. Judge Davina McCall described the performance as “beautiful”.

In their VT, Robobunny gave a number of clues, stating: “You thought I was a real tough guy, aye? That’s just my shell. I’m actually a real softie, who’s part of a machine.”

They added: “Now I’m not going to ‘rabbit’ on about hard exterior but I will say that I’m here to ‘Control-Alt-Delete’ what you know about me.”

Their final clue was: “I might be made of metal but that doesn’t stop me making a splash.”

Some viewers took to Twitter to speculate that the character could be Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, due to Robobunny’s voice and also the references to “making a splash”.

Ryan Reynolds (REUTERS)

Reynolds is best known for his role as the foul-mouthed superhero Deadpool.

Given the size of the costume and the fact the character speaks in what appears to be two voices, many fans speculated that Robobunny could, in fact, be two people.

Some raised the possibility that Ant and Dec were behind the furry mask.

So far the judges have guessed celebrities including Vinnie Jones, Drake and Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness.

On 8 January, Robobunny sang “Shallow” from A Star is Born by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. Clues included a police badge, cowboy boots, a ranch and line dancing.

Ora thought it could be Danny O’Donohue from The Script, Gilligan guessed Richard Blackwood because of the letters “R” and “B” and McCall reckoned it could perhaps be actor Kevin Bacon.

Viewers were still keen on Feehily. “Robobunny is Mark Feehily from Westlife and I’ll not hear another word about it,” tweeted one fan.

During episode five (in week three), Robobunny wowed the judges with their rendition of “Dynamite” by BTS.

Robobunny has made it through to the semi-finals (ITV)

Their latest VT includes clues that they are from a big family, have a sporting background and enjoy gardening. Their dad – “Papa Bunny” – is said to have “inspired their talent” meaning that fans are on the lookout for stars with famous fathers.

A pair of boxing gloves reading MA were also spotted in the VT.

On 29 January, Robobunny’s VT clue suggested they have worked with “divas” in the past, with another mentioning Grease. This led to a guess of Shane Richie, who once appeared in a West End production of the American musical.

In the semi-final, judge Jonathan Ross picked up on the phrase “phantom in the machine”, believing this to be a nod to an actor who once performed in Phantom of the Opera. He guessed Michael Crawford. Meanwhile, a mention of the “year 3000” led Davina McCall to wonder if Robobunny is Busted star Charlie Simpson.

Also in the penultimate episode, Robobunny revealed they have circumnavigated the world 10 times.

According to Betfair, Westlife singer Feehily remains the most likely to be revealed to be Robobunny. You can see the odds below.

Robobunny odds:

Mark Feehily – 6/4

Tom Fletcher – 15/8

Danny O’Donoghue – 5/1

Lee Ryan – 7/1

Jason Derulo – 12/1

Vinnie Jones – 14/1

Billy Ray Cyrus – 20/1

The Masked Singer concludes Saturday 12 February at 7pm on ITV.