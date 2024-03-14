For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Robyn Bernard, the American actor who played aspiring singer Terry Brock on the soap General Hospital for six years, has died aged 64.

Bernard was found dead in an open field behind a business in San Jacinto, California, the Riverside County Sheriff’s department confirmed to US media outlets. Her cause of death has not been revealed and local detectives are currently investigating. Foul play is not suspected.

The actor, who was born in Texas in 1959, had her first acting role in Jean-Jacques Beneix’s 1981 French thriller Diva. She later reunited with the director for the 1986 Oscar-nominated romance Betty Blue.

She went on to guest star on shows such as Whiz Kids, The Facts of Life, and Simon and Simon.

It was in 1984 that she started her on-screen stint playing firecracker Terry Brock in General Hospital. Bernard starred in 145 episodes before leaving the soap in 1990 when her character, an alcoholic musician, secured a record deal and moved away.

From the Nineties onwards, Bernard had infrequent roles. She appeared in the French miniseries Maigret (not to be confused with the British show) in 1992 and in the 1997 movie Kings for a Day.

Robyn Bernard photographed in the Eighties (MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

Her last ever role was as a psychologist in the 2002 film adaptation of the play Voices from High School.

Fans have paid tribute to Bernard on X/formerly Twitter. One wrote: “Remembering Robyn Bernard, with my favourite song she sang on General Hospital as Terry Brock, ‘You and Me Against the World’. May she rest in peace.”

“She was the life of the #GH party,” added another. “Rest in Peace, Robyn Bernard.”

A third posted: “I remember Terry so fondly.”

The news comes one year after fellow General Hospital star Jacklyn Zeman died of cancer aged 70. He had played Bobbie Spencer on the US series for 45 years.

Bernard was the older sister of Crystal Bernard, the singer and actor who starred on the long-running comedy Wings.

She is survived by Crystal, their other sister Scarlett, and her father Jerry Wayne Bernard.