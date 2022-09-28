Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The life of adult film star Rocco Siffredi is the subject of a forthcoming Netflix series called Supersex.

The show, which has started shooting in Italy, will be a seven-episode drama inspired by the real life of Siffredi, who has over 1,500 porn films to his name.

Siffredi took his stage name from the character Roch Siffredi played by Alain Delon in the French gangster film Borsalino.

He is famously known for appearing in the Buttman series of adult movies.

In June 2004, Siffredi declared that he would retire from porn films for the sake of his children, and instead focus on direction and production.

“My children are growing up,” he said at the time, adding: “I can no longer just say ‘Dad is going to work to make money for the family.’ They want to know more.”

During his career, Siffredi also shot two arthouse pics, Catherine Breillat’s Romance and Anatomy of Hell.

His performance in Romance was followed by Anatomy of Hell, in which he played a gay man who becomes sexually involved with a woman.

(Getty Images)

Both films featured unsimulated sexual scenes involving Siffredi, although it is disputed whether he actually had intercourse with his co-star Caroline Ducey in Romance (she said no, Siffredi said yes).

In 2012, Siffredi made a cameo as himself in the successful French comedy Porn in the Hood.

He has also shot some non-pornographic roles on Italian television, including television commercials for Amica Chips, Cielo show Ci pensa Rocco, and a La 5 docu-reality series, Casa Siffredi.

In 1997, the Italian band Elio e Le Storie Tese dedicated a song, “Rocco e Le Storie Tese”, to Siffredi, the video for which he directed the video and starred in.

He also duetted with the band in the song “Un bacio piccolissimo” at the 63rd edition of the Sanremo Music Festival, and made a cameo appearance as himself in the 2018 Italian comedy film Natale a cinque stelle.