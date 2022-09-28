Netflix series ‘Supersex’ to explore the life of international porn star Rocco Siffredi
The series will be a seven-episode drama inspired by the life of Siffredi
The life of adult film star Rocco Siffredi is the subject of a forthcoming Netflix series called Supersex.
The show, which has started shooting in Italy, will be a seven-episode drama inspired by the real life of Siffredi, who has over 1,500 porn films to his name.
Siffredi took his stage name from the character Roch Siffredi played by Alain Delon in the French gangster film Borsalino.
He is famously known for appearing in the Buttman series of adult movies.
In June 2004, Siffredi declared that he would retire from porn films for the sake of his children, and instead focus on direction and production.
“My children are growing up,” he said at the time, adding: “I can no longer just say ‘Dad is going to work to make money for the family.’ They want to know more.”
During his career, Siffredi also shot two arthouse pics, Catherine Breillat’s Romance and Anatomy of Hell.
His performance in Romance was followed by Anatomy of Hell, in which he played a gay man who becomes sexually involved with a woman.
Both films featured unsimulated sexual scenes involving Siffredi, although it is disputed whether he actually had intercourse with his co-star Caroline Ducey in Romance (she said no, Siffredi said yes).
In 2012, Siffredi made a cameo as himself in the successful French comedy Porn in the Hood.
He has also shot some non-pornographic roles on Italian television, including television commercials for Amica Chips, Cielo show Ci pensa Rocco, and a La 5 docu-reality series, Casa Siffredi.
In 1997, the Italian band Elio e Le Storie Tese dedicated a song, “Rocco e Le Storie Tese”, to Siffredi, the video for which he directed the video and starred in.
He also duetted with the band in the song “Un bacio piccolissimo” at the 63rd edition of the Sanremo Music Festival, and made a cameo appearance as himself in the 2018 Italian comedy film Natale a cinque stelle.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies