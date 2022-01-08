Romesh Ranganathan: Woman ‘dragged’ out of comedian’s show after racist attack
Comic was quick to make a joke about the incident
A woman was “dragged” out of a Romesh Ranganathan comedy show on Thursday (6 January), after shouting racist abuse at the comedian.
Ranganathan, 43, is currently performing stand-up on his The Cynics Mixtape Tour, and during a show at the Eventim Apollo theatre in Hammersmith, London, he was subject to heckling by a female audience member.
Footage shared by the Mail shows the comedian and crowd reacting in shock as the woman is taken out of the venue by security. The audience can be heard shouting “cheerio, cheerio, cheerio” as she leaves.
One audience member can be heard saying: “She’s being carried out! She’s being dragged out!”
Ranganathan wasted no time cracking a joke after the incident, telling the audience: “Do you know something? Let me tell you honestly, I’ve got really mixed feelings about that, as I was finding that very distracting.
“So I apologise for that and so I’m glad that’s been dealt with.
“But also I’m slightly sad that’s the most excited you’ve sounded all evening.”
According to The Sun, Ranganathan had confronted the heckler, saying: “Wait listen, I’m getting distracted. You’re going to have to shut the f*** up. What’s going on?
“Am I being a p***k here? Why are you stood up, what’s going on?”
The heckling reportedly began after Rangathan made a joke about racism in football.
The Independent has contacted Ranganathan’s representatives for comment.
