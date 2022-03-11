Only Fools and Horses actor Ron Pember has died aged 87.

The actor – who also appeared in the BBC sitcom Red Dwarf – died on Tuesday (8 March), his grandson Paul Pember confirmed.

“The sadness now is the happiness then. That’s the deal. 11.04.1934 – 08.03.2022 #ronpember #grandad,” he wrote in an online tribute, accompanied by several pictures of Pember throughout his career.

The Essex-born actor played the role of Baz in a 1983 episode of the series titled “Homesick”.

The official Twitter account for the sitcom has paid tribute to the late star, writing: “We are saddened to hear of the news of the death of Ron Pember who played Baz in the series 3 episode ‘Homesick’. Our thoughts and warm wishes go to his family and friends.”

Fellow actor Danny John-Jules – who acted opposite Pember in Red Dwarf in the late Eighties– remember his co-star as “such a gentleman”.

“He just rammed his tongue firmly onto his cheek and joiend the party! What a legend. RIP,” wrote John-Jules.

In addition to his roles in Only Fools and Horses and Red Dwarf, Pember was also known for his part as Alain Muny in the BBC Seventies drama Secret Army.

Pember appeared in other TV shows, including The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes, The Dick Emery Show, The Two Ronnies, High Street Blues, and All Good Things.

Prior to his TV appearances, he acted with the National Theatre Company from 1965 to 1968. Pember also starred in and directed productions at the Mermaid Theatre in London. In 1974, he co-wrote a successful musical titled Jack the Ripper.

He suffered a stroke in 1992 and stopped acting as a result.