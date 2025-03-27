Rose Ayling-Ellis called ‘amazing’ as viewers praise new British Sign Language show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Viewers of Rose Ayling-Ellis’s new show, Old Hands, New Tricks, have called the two-part documentary “amazing” and “uplifting” following its premiere on BBC One on Wednesday (26 March).

The new project from the Doctor Who star and former Strictly Come Dancing winner sees the 30-year-old introduce British Sign Language to the elderly residents at Hughenden Garden retirement village.

After initially being met with scepticism, Ayling-Ellis's efforts gradually lead to heartwarming transformations among the participants who begin to strengthen their relationships and address the loneliness that can come with hearing loss.

During a conversation with one of the participants, Ayling-Ellis became emotional when talking about her own experiences.

"It's interesting to see you as such a sociable person but what people don't realise is that you come back and you feel lonely on your own,” she said.

"As a deaf person as well, sometimes I go to work and I have a face on that I look like I know what's going on all the time and make it look easy, but I go home on my own too.

"I feel really passionate about sign language as I get to communicate to the deaf community and I don't feel lonely. I just don't want anyone to feel lonely. I just don't."

open image in gallery Rose Ayling-Ellis in 'Old Hands, New Tricks' ( BBC/Rogan Productions/Ricky Darko )

Viewers have since showered Ayling-Ellis with praise for bringing such a moving and inspirational show to the BBC.

One person said: “What an absolutely uplifting programme. The residents did a fabulous job and what a darling Rose Ayling-Ellis is. More of this please BBC.”

Another viewer wrote: “Rose Ayling-Ellis: Old Hands, New Tricks is incredible.”

The Association of Lipreaders added in a post: “This is an absolute 'must-see.' It encompasses a wide range of emotions and was truly a delight to see such positivity and informative content on TV for once.”

“Rose Ayling Ellis is the most amazing advocate for the deaf community and sign language,” said a fourth person.

A fifth impressed viewer remarked: “So many beautiful, important stories being told on this programme If the elderly are nurtured, look how they can thrive. In Sue’s words, they’re 'recycled teenagers' and can achieve so much. Thank you to Rose who is a blessing to the deaf community and us all.”

Ayling-Ellis was made Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours list in June 2024 for voluntary services to the deaf community.

She portrayed Frankie Lewis in the BBC soap opera EastEnders from 2020 to 2022 after starting her career in short films and on stage.

In May 2022, she became the first celebrity reader to perform a CBeebies bedtime story in sign language, telling the tale of Raymond Antrobus’s children’s picture book Can Bears Ski?

open image in gallery Rose Ayling-Ellis was made an MBE (Jordan Pettitt/PA) ( PA Wire )

She was also the first deaf person to deliver the Alternative MacTaggart lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival, where she urged TV channels to “fix their problem” and subtitle 100 per cent of shows to improve access and representation for deaf individuals.

In addition, she worked with Mattel on the production of the first deaf Barbie doll equipped with behind-the-ear hearing aids, released as part of the Barbie Fashionistas line of diverse dolls, and featured in the promotional campaign.

The first episode of Old Hands, New Tricks aired on BBC One on March 26, 2025, at 9 pm, and the second episode is scheduled for 2 April.