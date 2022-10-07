Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Rose Matafeo has left This Morning viewers baffled by performing on stage with Franz Ferdinand.

The Scottish rock band performed on Friday’s episode (7 October) of the ITV show as they celebrated their 20th anniversary.

However, viewers were left confused as they spotted comedian and Starstruck creator Matafeo standing among the band during their interview.

Mid-interview, host Alison Hammond said: “You’ve got a special guest over there, is that Rose?”

“I won a competition, I wrote into a magazine,” Matafeo replied, with frontman Alex Kapranos saying: “Julian [Corrie] couldn’t make it today.”

“We heard you were banned,” O’Leary said, with Matafeo replying: “No, I just used a different name when I entered the competition… I’m keeping a low profile.”

The New Zealand comic then joined the band on guitar for their rendition of hit song “Take Me Out”.

Matafeo performed with the band (ITV)

“Hang on…was that actually Rose Matafeo on Guitar with Franz Ferdinand??” one tweet read.

“Err, did they mention why Rose Matafeo was playing with Franz Ferdinand on This Morning?” another Twitter user asked.

“Why are they letting on that @Rose_Matafeo is just one of Franz Ferdinand’s backing members?” a commenter wrote.

Comedian shared a photo from backstage to Instagram (Rose Matafeo/Instagram)

Another suitably confused tweet read: “@Rose_Matafeo is… is that you playing guitar with @Franz_Ferdinand?”

On Instagram, Matafeo shared a photo from backstage at This Morning, but did not provide a further explanation for her appearance.

Matafeo has previously spoken about Franz Ferdinand in her stand-up show Horndog, revealing that she was a huge fan of the band as a teenager and was once kicked off a fan forum for saying she was going to marry Kapranos.

As a result of the special, she went on to become friends with the musician.