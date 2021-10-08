Rosie Jones has condemned the trolls subjecting her to ableist abuse after her appearance onQuestion Time last night (7 October).

The comedian, who has ataxic cerebral palsy, appeared on the BBC political debate show alongside Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi, Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy, president of the National Farmers’ Union of England and Wales Minette Batters and LBC journalist Nick Ferrari.

In a tweet posted in the early hours of Friday morning (8 october), Jones wrote: “The sad thing is that I’m not surprised at the ableist abuse I’ve received tonight regarding my appearance on Question Time.

“It’s indicative of the country we live in right now. I will keep on speaking up, in my wonderful voice, for what I believe in.”

Many viewers have been sharing their support for Jones on Twitter, with one fan posting: “People literally pay money to hear Rosie Jones speak, it’s her f***ing job.

“If you can’t understand her, that feels like a you problem. Try actually listening instead of being an ableist d***head on the Internet.”

The debate was hosted by Fiona Bruce in Aldershot, Hampshire, with audience members asking questions of the panel.

According to the NHS website, ataxic cerebral palsy is “when a person has balance and co-ordination problems, resulting in shaky or clumsy movements and sometimes tremors”.