Rosie O’Donnell has offered an apology to Priyanka Chopra after wrongly assuming that author Deepak Chopra was her father.

On Sunday (20 February), the former talk show host posted a video to TikTok explaining that she’d “embarrassed” her son after running into Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas at restaurant Nobu in Malibu.

Referring to Priyanka as “someone Chopra”, she said: “I always assumed [she] was Deepak Chopra’s daughter.

“So when I said, ‘Hi, Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom. And hi, I know your dad,’ she goes, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?’ I’m like, ‘Deepak.’ She’s like, ‘No, and Chopra is a common name.’”

O’Donnell said that she felt “so embarrassed”, and offered an apology to Jonas and “the Chopra wife”.

On Monday (21 February), O’Donnell returned to the video-sharing platform with a second video captioned: “Priyanka is her name - i shoulda googled b4 i tiktok ed.”

The comedian clarified that Priyanka hadn’t been “rude” as some of her followers had thought, but that the situation had rather just been “awkward”.

“I’m sure she gets sick of that,” she said. “I’m sure I’m not the only one… but she’s apparently a very well-known actress and more famous than him, people were saying. So I’m sure it felt weird to her to begin with.”

“Anyway, Priyanka is her name. Priyanka, I hope I’m pronouncing that right. I just want to apologise to her and to everyone who thought that it was really inappropriate of me. Sorry, sometimes I f*** up. I did at Nobu.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Priyanka and Jonas have been married for three years and in January welcomed their first child via surrogate.