*Spoilers for the latest episode of The Traitors follow – you have been warned.*

The son of Diane, the fan-favourite contestant on The Traitors, has reacted to his mother’s elimination from the show.

When it was first announced that Diane would be joining the BBC programme, Game of Thrones actor Kerr Logan revealed his shock on social media when he found out his mother would be appearing onThe Traitors.

It emerged shortly before the episode began that Diane is the mother of actor Kerr Logan, whose credits include Alias Grace, Strike and Game of Thrones.

Logan played Mathos Seaworth, the son of Ser Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham), in the HBO drama. He also appeared in London Irish, the Channel 4 comedy from Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee.

In a post that has since gone viral, the actor wrote on X/Twitter: “My mother is on The Traitors. My mother is on The Traitors. My mother is on The Traitors. She’s bonkers. I’m scared.”

According to Logan, he only found out his mother was a contestant on the show after they were revealed by the BBC on Tuesday (2 January). He wrote at the time: “I’m not joking….. a family member of mine is in this photo and I’ve only just found out.”

Among this year’s contestants are an insurance broker, a photographer and a clairvoyant, who is hoping to see if they can detect the traitors among the Faithfuls. But it was retired teacher Diane who stole the show in the promising first episode and subsequent episodes when fans dubbed her a “Traitors icon”.

‘Game of Thrones’ actor Kerr Logan reveals Diane from ‘The Traitors’ is his mother (X/Twitter)

However, BBC viewers were left blindsided by a bombshell plot twist during episode three of The Traitors, when Diane revealed that contestant Ross is her son – and the rest of the contestants have no idea.

It came to light when Traitor Paul and Faithful Diane’s red hair sparked speculation in the castle that they might secretly be related.

“Paul just couldn’t be my son,” retired teacher Diane told the camera in a confessional. She paused. “But Ross is.”

Ross on ‘The Traitors’ (BBC/Studio Lambert/Mark Mainz)

Throughout the series, Diane and Ross competed as if they had never met before, but would secretly meet to discuss their strategies without raising suspicion.

When Diane was murdered in episode seven of The Traitors, she appeared on Ed Gambles’s The Traitors: Uncloaked, where she revealed that it was difficult to keep her relationship with Ross a secret.

“[The secret] caused me a lot of stress,” she said. “I was running around the same stories were being heard and I was worrying about whether he would come down to breakfast each morning.”

“We stayed away from each other quite a bit in the beginning because I was worried they would see us... but then Zack came up with that wonderful theory that Paul was my son and I relaxed into it a bit.”

When Diane left the show on 17 January, Ross, who still remains in the competition, wrote on Instagram: “RIP ar Di, the queen we never asked for…”

The Traitors airs Wednesday to Friday on BBC One at 9pm.