When Cher met... Bradley Walsh! Royal Variety Performance reveals its 2023 lineup

The Royal Variety Performance is back, with a stellar line-up including Cher, Hannah Waddingham and Lang Lang taking to the stage before the royal family.

This year’s show will be hosted for the first time by ITV favourite Bradley Walsh, who will be following in the presenter-turned-singer footsteps of recent host Jason Manford as he manages proceedings.

Three decades ago, in 1993, Walsh was a guest performer on the night, where he performed for the late Queen and Prince Philip on a line-up including Cilla Black, the Bee Gees, and Right Said Fred.

Walsh said that he was “so excited” to be returning to the Royal Variety Show, taking place this year at the Royal Albert Hall and airing on ITV in December. “It’s been 30 years this year since I first performed at The Royal Variety Performance, so what an absolute honour to be hosting,” he said. “The line-up is incredible and I can’t wait for you all to see what I have in store.””

The show will feature stars from the worlds of theatre, comedy, and music, with a headline performance from pop superstars Cher. The “Believe” singer has recently released her first ever Christmas album – simply titled Christmas – and will perform a track from the record.

The show will also feature a performance marking 100 years of Disney, including the casts of The Lion King, Frozen, Aladdin, Hercules and Beauty & The Beast.

We may not know which royals will be in attendance, but whoever it is will be treated to a host of one-off group performances. This includes Ted Lasso star and Eurovision host Hannah Waddingham performing with the English National Opera, while classical pianist Lang Lang will play with Lucy, the 14-year-old winner of Channel 4’s The Piano.

Rick Astley, Zara Larsson and Paloma Faith will all contribute to the musical entertainment, while Melanie Chisholm of the Spice Girls will perform a tribute to theatre producer Bill Kenwright following his death last week.

Bradley Walsh said he was ‘so excited’ to be performing (ITV)

From the world of the stage, there will be performances from the cast of new West End musical The Little Big Things, as well as Crazy For You and the cast of Sister Act with Beverley Knight.

Derren Brown’s West End show Unbelievable will be the obligatory magic act, with Argentian dancing troupe Malevo performing too.

Laughs will be provided by Britain’s Got Talent winner Viggo Venn, with Tom Allen, Rosie Jones, Ellie Taylor and Simon Brodkin all also taking to the stage.

The show will be attended by members of the royal family, who are yet to be announced. Last year, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Wessex were the royals in attendance, with Prince William and Kate Middleton watching in 2021.

In 2022, performers included Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Rita Wilson, Al Murray, and the cast of Newsies.

On the night, the National Anthem will be led by The Fanfare Trumpeters of The Band of the Welsh Guards and the National Youth Choir.

The Royal Variety Performance airs on ITV in December.