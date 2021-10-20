Ruby Rose has revealed the real reason why she left the TV show, Batwoman.

In an Instagram post, Rose called out several executives at The CW as well as her co-star Dougray Scott.

Rose wrote: “I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened to me on that set. I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you.”

Rose then called out Peter Roth, the former chairman of Warner Bros’ TV department: “Not sure if you left after getting promoted to the highest position because you just couldn’t stop making young women steam your pants, around your crotch while you were still wearing said pants or if you left after putting a private investigator on me who you fired as soon as the report didn’t fit your narrative.”

She goes on to allege that Roth forced her back to work after she injured her neck during production. Rose claims that Roth guilt-tripped her by saying “the whole cast and crew would be fired and I’d let everyone down”.

Rose also accuses Scott of abusing women on set: “Dougray hurt a female stunt double, he yelled like a little bitch at women and was a nightmare. He left when he wanted and arrived when he wanted. He abused women and, in turn, as a lead of a show I sent an email asking for a no yelling policy, they declined.”

Rose also criticised Batwoman showrunner, Caroline Dries, who she says only came to set “four times a year” and urged her to comply with the private investigator hired by Roth.

She then added: “In closing, please to my dear, dear fans stop asking if I will return to that awful show, I wouldn’t return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head.”

Rose concluded by saying she did not quit the show and said: “They ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed Batwoman, not me.”

The Independent have reached out to representatives of Scott, The CW and Warner Bros for comment.