Ruby Rose has opened up about her decision to quit the CW’s superhero series Batwoman.

The Australian actor played Kate Kane in the first season of Batwoman, but announced she was quitting in May 2020 without providing an exact reason.

She suggested in subsequent interviews that the role was “taxing”, and pointed to a back injury sustained while filming as a factor in her decision to exit the series.

During a recent appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, a show hosted on the Sydney-based radio station KIIS 106.5, Rose revealed another surprising reason for her departure from Batwoman: an allergy to the latex her costume was made from.

“I did find out that I was allergic to latex,” she said. “Unfortunately, my mask is latex. I was getting worse and worse, because as you get more contact with it, I guess you get more reactions.

“I took off the [mask] at the end, and my face was just hives. My throat was all messed up,” she explained.

“It was like it was out of a scary movie,” she added.

Following Rose’s departure, Batwoman refocused on a new protagonist, Ryan Wilder, played by Javicia Leslie. The part of Kate Kane was recast, with Wallis Day stepping to portray a vastly altered version of the character.