Since the season premiere of The Masked Singer on 9 March, fans have wondered if Rudy Giuliani is still on season seven.

The ex-New York City mayor was reportedly unmasked during February’s filming of season seven, prompting judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke to walk off stage.

According to a recent Newsweek report, Fox has confirmed that Giuliani’s appearance has not been cut from the show’s schedule, despite his apparent absence from the premiere.

Fox Entertainment’s vice president Jean Guerin wrote in an email: “The show’s general format features three groups across the season, and like most productions, the groups are not necessarily taped sequentially, so we don’t always know the order they will air.”

Fans on Twitter have already begun to speculate which mask Giuliani might be behind.

“Okay I finally got how the masked singer foremat [sic] is gonna work this season, my theory about Rudy Giuilani being the Cyclops is still valid,” wrote one user.

Others remained uncertain: “Cyclops sounded like Giuliani unless i’m trying way too hard to figure out which one he is & WHEN the dramatic unmasking will happen.”

Cyclops The Masked Singer (Fox)

“The masked singer hits sooooo different when you’re just trying to figure out which one is rudy giuliani,” added another.

Giuliani has become a highly polarising figure in US politics. His appearance marks another controversial unveiling casting on the show. The series faced criticism in 2020 when Alaska’s former governor Sarah Palin was revealed as The Bear.

New episodes of The Masked Singer air on Wednesdays at 8pm ET on Fox.