RuPaul makes Emmys history as most awarded Black artist of all time

RuPaul has made history by becoming the most-decorated Black artist in Emmys history.

On Sunday (19 September), the 60-year-old drag queen, actor, and TV personality snagged his record-breaking win as an executive producer of RuPaul’s Drag Race, which won an award for the Outstanding Competition Program.

“Thanks to all of our lovely children on our show, from around the world. They are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more, difficult today. This is for you,” RuPaul, whose full name is RuPaul Andre Charles, said.

“For you kids out there watching, you have a tribe that is waiting for you. We are waiting for you, baby. Come home to Mama Ru!”

Last weekend (11 September), RuPaul also won two awards at the Creative Arts Emmys.

One award was for Outstanding Host for a reality or competition program on the main Drag Race contest, and the other one was as a producer on the RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked docuseries.

Many fans have congratulated the host for making history.

Fashion stylist Donny Gallela wrote on Twitter: “Condragulations Mumma Ru @RuPaul on becoming the most awarded person of color in #Emmys history!”

‘It’s #RuPaul’s world and we’re just living in it,” wrote another fan.