Rupert Grint has revealed that his daughter has a fondness for saying the f-word after hearing him using it during script rehearsals for Servant.

The Harry Potter star welcomed daughter Wednesday G Grint with fellow actor Georgia Groome in May 2020.

He appeared on Wednesday’s (9 March) edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and shared some stories about family life.

When Fallon asked him about whether Wednesday said “dada” or “mama” first, Grint replied: “She says ‘dada’, she says ‘mama’, it was kind of at the same time.”

He then added: “And also, the f-word came pretty quickly.”

As the audience laughed at this revelation, Fallon asked Grint to explain how Wednesday, who is nearly two, picked up the explicit expression.

Grint explained that the habit developed after she overheard him rehearsing for the Apple TV+ series Servant.

Rupert Grint tells Jimmy Fallon about his young daughter saying the f-word (YouTube / The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon)

He said: “She spends a lot of time in my dressing room when I’m kind of doing my lines for [Servant], and my character says the f-word a lot.

“Now she just says it whenever she’s excited. We were in the toy store today and she was just walking around, dropping it.”

“Do people laugh? What do they do?” asked Fallon.

The actor responded by admitting that while not everyone is pleased with the toddler’s language, he and Groome find it entertaining.

“It’s kind of a mixed reaction,” he said. “We find it hilarious so it’s kind of encouraging it.”