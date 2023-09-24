Russell Brand thanks ‘questioning’ supporters after week of sex allegations

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Russell Brand has thanked his supporters for “questioning” the allegations of rape and sexual assault made against him.

The 48-year-old has strongly denied accusations made by four women in an investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches on Saturday 16 September.

In the three-minute clip, posted on YouTube, Rumble and X/Twitter, Brand said the week since the claims were published had been “extraordinary and distressing”.

He said: “I thank you very much for your support and for questioning the information that you’ve been presented with.”

Brand did not directly address the claims made against him and lashed out at the Government, big tech companies and media organisations.

He claimed moves to prevent him making advertising revenue from his content on social media platforms came “in the context of the Online Safety Bill”, which aims to tackle harmful content on the internet.

The Bill, which was years in the drafting, recently cleared Parliament and awaits royal assent to pass into law.

In the video, in which he addressed his followers as “awakening wonders”, he said: “By now you’re probably aware that the British Government have asked big tech platforms to censor our online content and that some online platforms have complied with that request.

“What you may not know is that this happens in the context of the Online Safety Bill, which is a piece of UK legislation that grants sweeping surveillance and censorship powers, and it’s a law that has already been passed.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Brand said he would return to his regular show on Rumble – an online video platform which refused to follow YouTube in blocking the comedian from earning advertising revenue on its site.

Brand described the streaming site as having made a “clear commitment to free speech”.

Brand addresses his followers (Russell Brand/Twitter)

Referring to mainstream media organisations, he said: “It’s clear that these organisations collaborate in constructing narratives, whether it’s about the war or the pandemic, and of course there are other examples.

“It is very clear to me that we have to be very, very cautious indeed.”

The video was posted just moments before Newsnight aired on BBC Two with fresh accusations about the former Hollywood actor’s behaviour.

Cole Parker, who worked with Brand between 2000 and 2002, claimed that models were often warned by their agents about the comedian.

He has not responded to the latest claims made in the interview in which Parker told Newsnight he was “surprised” details were not made public sooner.

He said: “A lot of the modelling agents would sit down and tell their models, tell their stable, warn them about him.

“Things like people go back to his house and they fool around and then if they didn’t want to go all the way, he had a reputation for sometimes getting angry or a bit nasty if people wouldn’t sleep with him the first time.

“And given the fact that he was a celebrity, very good-looking man, very funny, he didn’t really need to sort of operate that way. There would have been plenty of people who would have been happy to get themselves involved in a dalliance with him, he didn’t have to go with people who were reluctant to do so.”

Asked if he was surprised by the allegations, he added: “I’m surprised it didn’t come out sooner, I’m surprised at the moment that it’s only four of them.”

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk.

If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)