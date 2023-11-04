Russell Brand accused of sexually assaulting extra on film set

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Russell Brand allegedly sexually assaulted an extra on the 2010 set of the movie Arthur, according to a new lawsuit filed against the British star in New York.

The lawsuit, filed in the New York Supreme Court by a woman only referred to as “Jane Doe”, comes six weeks after Brand was accused by four women of sexual assault in a Channel 4 documentary and The Times and Sunday Times newspapers.

The accusers include one who alleged she was sexually assaulted during a relationship with Brand when she was 16. Another of the women alleges that Brand raped her in Los Angeles in 2012. He has strongly denied all the allegations.

British police have said they are investigating allegations made against Brand, but this is the first lawsuit to be brought court against him, reported Reuters.

The latest woman to make an accusation against Brand wants the court to allow her to sue anonymously as she still works in the entertainment industry and says she fears reprisals.

An affidavit filed in the case by Doe claims that Brand “appeared intoxicated, smelled of alcohol, and was carrying a bottle of vodka on set” before the assault.

The court papers also allege that Brand exposed his penis to the victim “in full view of the cast and crew.”

“The sexual assault happened later that same day when I was in the bathroom,” the affidavit alleges. “Mr Brand entered after me and assaulted me, as a member of the production crew guarded the door from outside.”

And it continues: “As a result of the sexual abuse, I suffered and continue to suffer extreme embarrassment, shame, and fear. I am concerned that if my identity becomes known publicly in relation to this sexual abuse claim, that embarrassment, shame, and fear will be significantly worsened.

“Since this case involves a celebrity, I am also concerned that it will be of interest to a lot of people, which would only further exacerbate those feelings of embarrassment, shame, and fear, leading to irreparable harm to my mental health.”

Distributor Warner Bros Pictures was also named as a defendant in the case, along with other companies involved in the movie’s production. They are accused of negligence and aiding and abetting Brand by tolerating his behaviour on set.

The lawsuit was reportedly brought under the state’s Adult Survivors Act, which gives alleged victims one year to sue over historic sexual abuse even if the statutes of limitations have already passed.

Brand has largely stopped appearing in mainstream media but has built up a large online following with conspiracy theory videos and anti-establishment takes.

Following the initial allegations against Brand, YouTube announced it was stopping him from making money from his 6.6 million subscribers and he moved his live videos over to the Rumble platform.

The Independent has reached out to Mr Brand’s representatives for comment.

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk.If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)