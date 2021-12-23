Russell T Davies criticises cliché that gay characters ‘should be nice’
‘Likeable is very easy to write, isn’t it?’ said the It’s a Sin creator
Russell T Davies has said he “loves to ignore” the stereotype of “nice gay characters” in films and TV.
Davies – who wrote the award-winning series It’s A Sin about a group of gay men during the HIV/Aids epidemic in the UK – spoke about the trope in relation to the show’s main character Ritchie (played by Olly Alexander) .
The writer said he wanted to avoid the cliché in the series and make his characters unlikeable.
He told The Guardian: “[Ritchie’s] selfishness, and the fact he thinks he’s so clever he can talk his way out of any situation. That’s me. All his worst faults are mine.
“People often say my lead characters are unlikeable and I think, ‘ Well I’m doing that on purpose, because we often are.’ Likeable is very easy to write, isn’t it?”
Davies continued: “There’s often a feeling that the gay character should be the nice character. And I’m like nobody worries about Tony Soprano, do they? But gay people have to be nice! I love ignoring that.”
The 58-year-old is set to reprise his role as showrunner on the forthcoming season of Doctor Who, taking over from Chris Chibnall.
The Queer as Folk creator was responsible for bringing the sci-fi series back on screen in 2005, working as head writer until he left in 2009.
