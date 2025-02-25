Ruth Langsford takes mischievous jab at Eamonn Holmes on Loose Women

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruth Langsford has taken a mischievous jab at her ex-husband Eamonn Holmes on Loose Women after divorcing the TV presenter in 2024.

The former star presenting couple, who were axed from This Morning in 2020, had been together since 1996. They were married in 2010 and have a son.

Langsford, who previously made a painful admission about the split, joked with her co-presenters Myleene Klass, Linda Robson, and Denise Welch about Holmes’ parenting skills.

During a discussion about childbirth and midwifery, Langsford reflected on the birth of their son Jack and claimed: “Eamonn did what he could,” which prompted laughter from Klass.

Langsford explained of her labour: “My midwife Maria, who sadly passed, we remained friends, she came to Jack's birthday parties when he was young.

“I just remember feeling that Maria and I birthed Jack... I mean Eamonn was there and he did what he could in that moment.”

When her co-presenters and a few audience members started laughing, Langsford added: “No no, he did.”

She continued: “At that moment, I was relying on her. You know, when you have your eyes closed. I could hear her talking, going, 'Keep on, another breath.'

“I just remember focusing on her voice and her face that really got me through. I was a new mum, I didn't know what I was doing and she had birthed so many babies.”

It comes after Langsford opened up about her “painful split” from Eamonn Holmes earlier this month.

Speaking to Women & Home magazine, the 64-year-old said that she had lost weight and added: “You can let yourself crumble or you pick yourself up and get on with life. It’s a choice.”

“I’m not delighted my marriage is over, but I’ve accepted it. I’m trying to now embrace the fact I’m single and can make choices that are just about me.

“Divorce is very painful. Most don’t do it in the public eye, with everybody having an opinion. But that’s the nature of my job. I’ve always had that and if you can’t cope, you shouldn’t be doing this job.”

In November 2020, the pair were left “furious” after being axed from This Morning in favour of Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. They had hosted the ITV daytime series’s Friday episode since 2006.

Langsford remained with ITV, and regularly features on Loose Women as a host – but former GM:TV host Holmes moved to GB News, where he hosts a breakfast show.