Loose Women viewers shocked as Ruth Langsford shares candid toilet confession

Ruth Langsford has surprised Loose Women fans by telling a scatological anecdote live on air.

The presenter, 64, returned to the chat show alongside Denise Welch, Janet Street-Porter and Judi Love on Tuesday (11 February) and shared a story about her last five kilometre run, during a discussion about dog mess.

Langsford, who recently made an admission about her split from Eamonn Holmes, said she had been caught short on a recent jog; hinting that animal faeces is the last thing parkgoers need to worry about.

Speaking to her co-hosts on the Loose Women panel, Langsford recalled: “My top lip started to sweat and my eyes are darting and I go, ‘I’m never going to make it home.’”

She continued: “I’m sweating and suddenly I just see a bit of a clearing with some bushes and I just literally flew in. Leggings down and then leggings up and I was so shocked that I just shot back out of the bushes.”

The TV star added: “I went home shaking the whole time thinking, ‘Please [say] no one saw me,’” per the Mirror.

Langsford’s unprompted admission shocked Loose Women viewers, who quickly shared their thoughts on X/Twitter.

open image in gallery Ruth Langsford suprised ‘Loose Women’ viewers by making a candid toilet confession on air ( ITV )

“So Ruth nearly s*** herself. Top telly I’m glad this lot don’t waste their time debating the war in the Ukraine,” one person wrote.

“Why did Ruth Langsford just tell everyone that she s*** in a bush last week?” another baffled viewer questioned.

“So if you live near Ruth and accidentally tread in a big pile of c*** in the park, don’t blame someone’s dog,” a third person pointed out.

It comes after Langsford opened up about her “painful split” from Eamonn Holmes earlier this month after divorcing the TV presenter in 2024.

open image in gallery Langsford has spoken about her exercise regime following the separation from her husband Eamonn Holmes in 2024 ( ITV / GB News )

The former star presenting couple, who were axed from This Morning in 2020, had been together since 1996. They were married in 2010 and have a son.

Speaking to Women & Home magazine, the 64-year-old said that she had lost weight and added: “You can let yourself crumble or you pick yourself up and get on with life. It’s a choice.”

“I’m not delighted my marriage is over, but I’ve accepted it. I’m trying to now embrace the fact I’m single and can make choices that are just about me.

“Divorce is very painful. Most don’t do it in the public eye, with everybody having an opinion. But that’s the nature of my job. I’ve always had that and if you can’t cope, you shouldn’t be doing this job.”