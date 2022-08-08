Ryan Fellows death: Street Outlaws star dies aged 41 in car crash while filming
Car enthusiast, who died during a race, leaves behind two children
Street Outlaws: Fastest in America star Ryan Fellows has died in a car crash while filming the Discovery reality series.
The 41-year-old car enthusiast was racing another driver early on Sunday morning (7 August) outside Las Vegas when he lost control of his vehicle near the finish line, according to US reports.
The car was a gold Nissan 240z, and it rolled over in the crash and caught fire, reports TMZ.
People reportedly tried to pull Fellows out of the burning car, but were not able to save him.
“The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” a Discovery spokesperson said.
“We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Fellows’ family. It states: “Last night Ryan Fellows (41) passed away in a car accident.
“Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road ‘warrior’ in many ways that extended to loves of basketball, cars, and business in sales/advertising.
“He was admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him.
“The only thing he loved more than these efforts and achievements were his family – his wife Liz, children Josiah (18) and Olivia (10).
“The family will need help with the next steps of grief and living life after losing the heart and soul of their beautiful family.”
Fellows’ death comes several months after two other racers on the show – husband and wife Jonathan “JJ Da Boss” and Tricia Day – were left with serious injuries following a crash.
Street Outlaws is an American reality television series that explores the world of illegal street racing. It premiered on Discovery in 2013.
A synopsis for the show on the Discovery website says of the racers: “They are constantly smack talking, betting on races, pulling pranks and crazy antics with their fellow racers, but ultimately, street racing comes first and they’ll endanger their lives, spend their money and risk going to jail in order to move to the top of their game.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.