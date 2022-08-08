Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America star Ryan Fellows has died in a car crash while filming the Discovery reality series.

The 41-year-old car enthusiast was racing another driver early on Sunday morning (7 August) outside Las Vegas when he lost control of his vehicle near the finish line, according to US reports.

The car was a gold Nissan 240z, and it rolled over in the crash and caught fire, reports TMZ.

People reportedly tried to pull Fellows out of the burning car, but were not able to save him.

“The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” a Discovery spokesperson said.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Fellows’ family. It states: “Last night Ryan Fellows (41) passed away in a car accident.

“Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road ‘warrior’ in many ways that extended to loves of basketball, cars, and business in sales/advertising.

‘Street Outlaws’ poster (Discovery)

“He was admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him.

“The only thing he loved more than these efforts and achievements were his family – his wife Liz, children Josiah (18) and Olivia (10).

“The family will need help with the next steps of grief and living life after losing the heart and soul of their beautiful family.”

Fellows’ death comes several months after two other racers on the show – husband and wife Jonathan “JJ Da Boss” and Tricia Day – were left with serious injuries following a crash.

Street Outlaws is an American reality television series that explores the world of illegal street racing. It premiered on Discovery in 2013.

A synopsis for the show on the Discovery website says of the racers: “They are constantly smack talking, betting on races, pulling pranks and crazy antics with their fellow racers, but ultimately, street racing comes first and they’ll endanger their lives, spend their money and risk going to jail in order to move to the top of their game.”